Celebrate Spring with ColourPop Disney Bambi Collection Debuting February 25th

We’re all eager for spring to arrive, and to help everyone get in the mood for a brighter season, ColourPop is launching a new Disney collection! This time their inspiration comes from Bambi and his forest friends.

What’s Happening:

Today, ColourPop took to Facebook

The new makeup series will launch on February 25th at 10am PT on ColourPop

Following the initial release, the collection will also be available at Ulta Beauty

In their Facebook post ColourPop says, “Our newest collection is one to fawn over! Introducing the Disney Bambi Collection, inspired by purty flowers, the young prince and his forest friends.”

The Disney Bambi Collection will feature: 3 New 5 pan eyeshadow palettes 3 New eyeliners 3 New Lux Lip Glosses Pixie Pouf Highlighter New ‘Oh Deer’ Faux Lashes

With the collection launch just days away, ColourPop is hosting a giveaway drawing

To participate in the giveaway, fans will need to enter their email address

Bambi, Flower and Thumper Eyeshadow Palettes

The collection will feature three new eyeshadow palettes offering a warm red and brown color scheme for Bambi, a cool purple palette for Flower, and a soft color palette for Thumper. Each eyeshadow palette includes at least two glittery shades that will make eyes glow.

Disney Bambi Collection Eyeliners

ColourPop will also debut three new eyeliner colors that appear to be eggplant, beige, and mauve.

Disney Bambi Collection Lip Glosses

For the luxe lip look, fans will have three color choices with shades of pink, brown, and purple.

Pixie Pouf Highlighter

Adding a little glow to the cheeks has never been easier and will be extra fun with the soft pixie pouf applicator. The packaging features flowers and all three forest friends.

‘Oh Deer’ Faux Lashes

And finally, a charming wink is even more fun with lovely long lashes. Give your eyes a little love with these cute falsies inspired by Bambi.