Walt Disney World Resort Celebrates 50th Anniversary for 18 Months Starting on October 1

This morning, the Walt Disney World Resort gave us a sneak peek at what we can expect during the 50th anniversary of the vacation kingdom of the world.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World Resort made an announcement today on the Disney Parks Blog and on Good Morning America showing a glimpse of what we can expect during the 50th anniversary of the resort.

showing a glimpse of what we can expect during the 50th anniversary of the resort. “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” will start on October 1, 2021, and continue for 18 months.

Shimmering EARidescent décor will appear around the resort while the icons at each park will transform at night to “Beacons of Magic.”

Cinderella Castle will feature golden bunting, sparkling golden embellishments, and a 50th anniversary crest.

At night, Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park will sparkle with pixie dust.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, a warm light will emanate from the Tree of Life as magical fireflies gather to usher in the magic of nature.

The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be awash in a brilliance evoking the golden age of imagination and adventure.

At EPCOT, new lights will shine across the reflective panels of Spaceship Earth, connecting to one another in a symbol of optimism resembling stars in a nighttime sky. The iconic structure’s permanent new lighting will continue beyond the 50th celebration.

Mickey and Minnie showed off their new looks at Magic Kingdom Park, all decked out for the celebration.

Highlights of these celebratory designs include embroidered impressions of Cinderella Castle backed by fireworks, as well as a brocade in multi-toned, EARidescent fabric – all punctuated with pops of gold.

We’re expecting more announcements to be made throughout the year as we gear up for the start of the celebration starting October 1, so make sure to stay tuned. You can catch up on all the details about “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” at DisneyWorld.com/50.