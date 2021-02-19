El Capitan Theatre’s Concessions to Go Adds a New “Toy Story” Bundle

The El Capitan Theatre is kicking off a month of fun items with their Concessions to Go: Pixar Edition! This week they’re putting a pin in your boot with the Toy Story fan pin bundle.

What’s Happening:

Even though most movie theaters have had to adjust operations or remain closed altogether, that doesn’t mean audiences have to go without tasty concessions during movie nights at home. Thanks to the legendary El Capitan Theatre, you can now get these special concessions shipped directly to your home!

The newest concessions to be offered are from El Capitan’s Pixar series — a boot sipper, and a limited edition Rex pin from the movie Toy Story .

If interested, you can pick up your concessions to go here

About Ordering:

Each order will have a $3.00 Transaction Fee

Shipping and Handling fees will be as follows: Purchases of 1 to 3 items – will have a $7.00 shipping fee added to order Purchases of 4 to 6 items – will have a $15.00 shipping fee added to order Purchases of 7 or more items – will have a $25.00 shipping fee added to order

All packages will be sent via UPS Ground Shipping (no signature required)

Deliveries cannot be made to P.O. Boxes

Payments will appear on your credit card statements as "Disney Events"

