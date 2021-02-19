Kate McKinnon Exits Hulu Original Series “The Dropout”

by | Feb 19, 2021 7:46 AM Pacific Time

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has reportedly left the upcoming Hulu limited drama series The Dropout, according to Deadline.

  • Hulu gave The Dropout a straight-to-series order back in 2019 and McKinnon has been attached since the beginning.
  • McKinnon was set to both star in and executive produce the limited series, but that will obviously no longer be the case.
  • The series will go on without McKinnon however, and the search is currently on for a new star.
  • The Dropout is a drama series based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.
  • The series is set to be executive produced by the podcast’s host/creator Rebecca Jarvis and producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson.
  • The Dropout podcast launched in January 2019 and was later turned into a documentary that aired on ABC News’ 20/20 that same year.

About the podcast:

  • “The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as ‘the next Steve Jobs’ find herself facing criminal charges — to which she pleaded not guilty — and up to 20 years in jail? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize healthcare, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way?”

About Elizabeth Holmes:

  • “Holmes, a chemical engineering prodigy, dropped out of Stanford to launch a healthcare technology company promising to revolutionize blood testing, which became Theranos. The high-flying tech startup was eventually exposed as ‘massive fraud,’ and last year, a federal grand jury indicted Holmes and former Theranos chief operating officer on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results to consumers.”
 
 
