Kate McKinnon Exits Hulu Original Series “The Dropout”

Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has reportedly left the upcoming Hulu limited drama series The Dropout, according to Deadline.

Hulu gave The Dropout a straight-to-series order back in 2019 and McKinnon has been attached since the beginning.

The series will go on without McKinnon however, and the search is currently on for a new star.

The Dropout is a drama series based on ABC News/ABC Radio’s podcast about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her company, Theranos.

The Dropout podcast launched in January 2019 and was later turned into a documentary that aired on ABC News’ 20/20 that same year.

About the podcast:

“The story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as ‘the next Steve Jobs’ find herself facing criminal charges — to which she pleaded not guilty — and up to 20 years in jail? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize healthcare, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way?”

