New Winter Soldier Funko Pop! Figure Coming Soon for Marvel Year of the Shield

"Longing, rusted, seventeen, daybreak, furnace, nine, benign, homecoming, one, freight car." Funko has awoken this new Winter Soldier Pop! Figure as part of Marvel Year of the Shield.
- Funko presents Marvel Year of the Shield, the subscription collectible series exclusively available here. This series is made to celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both.
- Expand your Marvel collection by grabbing the first figure in our Year of the Shield series. A new figure is released every other month, starting with our first figure of this 8-part series, The Winter Soldier.
- This Pop! features Bucky Barnes as the Winter Soldier, holding Captain America’s battle worn shield as seen in their fight scene from the movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
- Bucky Barnes was a close friend to Captain America (Steve Rogers) when they were growing up, but at some point, Bucky was captured and brainwashed into becoming the Winter Soldier. Your Marvel collection would not be complete without the Winter Soldier to stand beside Captain America. Cap will help Bucky recover his memories.
- Vinyl figure is approximately 3.75-inches tall and comes in a window display box.
- You can pre-order this Winter Solider Funko Pop! Figure from Amazon for $11.99 now.