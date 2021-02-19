Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen New Snicker-Doodle Glazed Beignets Available Now

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen over at the Disneyland Resort has announced a new beignet flavor you can get starting today!

What’s Happening:

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen announced new snicker-doodle glazed beignets are now available.

The beignets have cookie butter icing and are dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Ralph Brennan’s has had some deliciously special limited-time beignets before, the Mardi Gras glazed beignet was previously available before the new snicker-doodle was announced.

And peppermint-glazed beignets were available during December last year.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen is open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm PT daily.

About Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen:

For over fifty years, Ralph Brennan and his family have proudly served the finest Louisiana ingredients and our Chef, Darrin Finkel, has peppered those celebrated flavors throughout our menus. The Jazz Kitchen boasts festive, 'Big Easy themed' private party facilities and comprehensive event planning services. From our mouthwatering Louisiana cuisine to the live jazz played at Flambeaux's every night, every detail of the Jazz Kitchen delivers on the promise of New Orleans.

Located in the Downtown Disney District, our two-story replica of traditional French Quarter architecture includes a ground floor, interior, open-air courtyard flanked by a quick-service dining facility (Jazz Kitchen Express) and a New Orleans-style jazz club (Flambeaux's). Upstairs you'll find traditional New Orleans dining rooms and an outdoor 'Jazz balcony' with seating that overlooks the revelry of Downtown Disney.