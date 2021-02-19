“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Jenna Ortega, Jocelyn Delk Adams and More to Appear Week of February 22nd

Next week Tamron Hall will welcome a number of special guests including actors, musicians and chefs who will discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of February 22-26:

Monday, February 22 Dr. Laura Berman and husband Samuel Chapman

Tuesday, February 23 Jenna Ortega ( Yes Day ) Dani and Dannah Lane ( Kenan ) Sharpe Family Singers—TikTok’s modern-day The Partridge Family Cast of Finding ‘Ohana

Wednesday, February 24 Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi Ludacris Chloë Grace Moretz ( Tom and Jerry )

Thursday, February 25 Michael K. Williams ( Body Brokers )

Friday, February 26 Pastry Chef Zac Young Christina Tosi (Milk Bar) Jocelyn Delk Adams ( Grandbaby Cakes ) Jyoti Nanra (Self-taught baker)



The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.