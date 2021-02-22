ABC’s “American Housewife” Teases Upcoming 100th Episode with a Behind-the-Scenes Video and Blooper Reel

ABC is celebrating the 100th episode of American Housewife with a new video that features interviews with the cast and a blooper reel.

What’s Happening:

“Getting Frank with the Ottos” Episode Description:

“To celebrate the momentous 100th episode milestone of his podcast, Franklin (Evan O’Toole) invites Katie and the family to make guest appearances on his show, “Getting Frank with Franklin.” After witnessing his intrusive tactics with Taylor and the others, Katie is determined to keep her interview light and fun but is surprised when her mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick), joins her. Meanwhile, Greg asks Lonnie (Matt Shively) to be his campaign manager to help strengthen his social media presence.”