ABC’s “American Housewife” Teases Upcoming 100th Episode with a Behind-the-Scenes Video and Blooper Reel

ABC is celebrating the 100th episode of American Housewife with a new video that features interviews with the cast and a blooper reel.
What’s Happening:
- American Housewife celebrates its 100th episode milestone this Wednesday, February 24th, with an episode titled “Getting Frank with the Ottos.”
- To celebrate the event, ABC has released a video that includes footage from the Zoom meeting table read for this episode in addition to interviews with the cast about reaching this milestone.
- The video ends with a blooper reel of recent outtakes from the series.
- Talent included in the video include:
- Katy Mixon – Katie Otto
- Diedrich Baker – Greg Otto
- Meg Donnelly – Taylor Otto
- Daniel DiMaggio – Oliver Otto
- Stephanie Leifer – Executive Vice President Studio Current Programming
- Kenny Schwartz – Executive Producer
- American Housewife airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 8:30/7:30c.
“Getting Frank with the Ottos” Episode Description:
“To celebrate the momentous 100th episode milestone of his podcast, Franklin (Evan O’Toole) invites Katie and the family to make guest appearances on his show, “Getting Frank with Franklin.” After witnessing his intrusive tactics with Taylor and the others, Katie is determined to keep her interview light and fun but is surprised when her mom, Kathryn (Wendie Malick), joins her. Meanwhile, Greg asks Lonnie (Matt Shively) to be his campaign manager to help strengthen his social media presence.”