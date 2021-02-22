El Capitan Theatre Has Some “Raya and the Last Dragon” Merchandise and Bundles Available Now

Disney’s El Capitan Theatre has introduced some new limited-time Raya and the Last Dragon bundles that you can order now.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre has released some bundles and merchandise for the new Disney film, Raya and the Last Dragon that are available starting today.

that are available starting today. El Capitan Theatre has been doing numerous merchandise offerings and events through their website while the location is shut down due to the current pandemic situation including concessions to go and trivia nights.

There are five different bundles currently available but are all limited, so if you are interested in picking any of them up, you’ll want to go to their website quickly to order

Prices range from $5 for surprise blind boxes to $85 for an At Home Premiere Pack which includes some snacks, merchandise, and more.

Package Details:

At Home Premiere Pack- $85.00 (plus applicable taxes) Limited to one (1) per order

1 – Sisu Pin LE 200

1 – Sisu Plush

1 – Raya Reusable Bag

2 – Credentials with lanyard

2 – Raya Blind Box Toys

2 – 2.7oz Zebra Popcornopolis® Mini Cones

1 – 4.4oz Bag of Snickers Candy

1 – 7.2oz. Bag of Starburst Candy

At Home Fan Pack – $40.00 (plus applicable taxes)

1 Sisu Plush

1 Raya Reusable Bag

1 Credential with lanyard

1 Raya Blind Box Toy

1 2.7oz. Zebra Popcornopolis® Mini Cone

1 7.2oz Bag of Starburst Candy

Raya Adventure Doll – $25.00 (plus applicable taxes)

Raya and the Last Dragon Baby Tuk Tuk – $22.00 (plus applicable taxes)

Raya and the Last Dragon Surprise Blind Box Toy – $5.00 (plus applicable taxes)

About “Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.”

Raya and the Last Dragon is set to hit theaters and Disney+ Premier Access on March 5th.