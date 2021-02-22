FX Releases Trailer for Third Season of “Mayans M.C.,” Premiering March 16th

FX has released a trailer for the third season of Mayans M.C., which premieres March 16th on FX and March 17th on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- The third season of Mayans M.C. premieres March 16th on FX and the network has released a trailer for the upcoming season.
- The series was renewed for a third season in November of 2019 when the second season concluded, but delays in filming caused the third season to not be ready until 2021.
- New episodes will air on Tuesdays on FX and will be available for streaming the next day on Hulu.
About Mayans M.C.:
“Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.”