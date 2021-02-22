Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez Discuss the Music of “WandaVision”

While WandaVision doesn’t have a single theme song that fans look forward to hearing every week, there is still music from this series that is constantly playing in everyone’s head. That is especially true this week, with everyone sining along to “Agatha All Along.” Songwriting duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez discussed the music of this show with Marvel.

Lopez is a double EGOT recipient, and Anderson-Lopez has two Oscars and two Grammys to her name.

The duo is responsible for the iconic Frozen song “Let It Go.”

Now, they have also done the very memorable theme songs of WandaVision, including "Agatha All Along."

, including “Agatha All Along.” While every song is different, Anderson-Lopez talked about their desire to include the show’s title in music: “In every single song, there's that interval. The [singing] WandaVision is in every song hidden in some way. It's this full major like, da, da, as an octave, and then, duh, na, is a tritone, which is a really unsettle— it's called the devil's interval. And that's our way, our musical way, of saying what this series is. It's this big swing, this big bright-colored swing while also being really unsettling and full of mystery.”

Perhaps the catchiest of all the theme songs came in the second episode and consisted only of the show’s title:

Lopez : This was a slam dunk.

Anderson-Lopez: All you have to say is WandaVision.

And of course, most recently, “Agatha All Along” is the song that has everyone talking.

It was her all along 🐇 The seventh episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ThCKlYCfeR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) February 22, 2021

Anderson-Lopez: [Agatha] gets her own theme song that is in, sort of, The Munsters, Addams Family, kind of, witchy, ghoulish feeling.

Lopez: That's the one that Kristen's not on. I'm in the group of guys, the backup guys. But Kathryn [Hahn] takes the lead on that one. She was amazing.

: That's the one that Kristen's not on. I'm in the group of guys, the backup guys. But Kathryn [Hahn] takes the lead on that one. She was amazing. Anderson-Lopez : It also has a little bit of an oompa loompa tenor feel to it too. We decided since we could hit any decade with that, we had to kind of take a couple swings at what would Agatha's music be? But we ultimately decided the most fun is to just go right in with all of the—

Lopez: Monsters.

: Monsters. Anderson-Lopez : The monster, witch music we've seen before.

Lopez: Kathryn is a musical theater star. Kristen's sister also works with her on Central Park, where she's a main singing character. And we know, because of that, how amazing her voice is.

: Kathryn is a musical theater star. Kristen's sister also works with her on Central Park, where she's a main singing character. And we know, because of that, how amazing her voice is. Anderson-Lopez: And she's such a great sport. Just the half hour— wasn't it a half hour that we worked with her, really? After that, I was like, we need to work with her again. Because she was just game [for anything], and she was like, [imitates witch] ha, ha, ha.

