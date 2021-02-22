Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker LEGO Sets On Sale Today at Target

Target is having a limited-time sale on two Star Wars LEGO sets where builders can save money on each kit.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Target is having a special sale on two Star Wars LEGO sets that ends today, February 22nd, 2021.
- LEGO Star Wars Sith TIE Fighter Collectible Building Kit typically retails for $79.99 and is on sale today for $63.99, $16 off the typical price.
- LEGO Star Wars D-O; Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Building Toy has a retail price of $69.99 and is on sale for $55.99, a savings of $14.
- Both of these pieces are based on Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker where D-O and the Sith TIE Fighter, also known as a TIE/DG Starfighter and TIE Dagger, made their first appearances.