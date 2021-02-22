Veteran Voice Actor Kevin Michael Richardson To Portray Dr. Hibbert on “The Simpsons” Starting February 28th

With a resume that spans literal decades, veteran voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson will be taking over the role of Dr. Julius Hibbert on The Simpsons, according to Deadline.

What's Happening:

Veteran voice actor, Kevin Michael Richardson will be replacing Harry Shearer as the voice of Dr. Julius Hibbert on the long-running Fox television series, The Simpsons.

This news follows an announcement The Simpsons and Family Guy , will be replaced by actors of color.

and , will be replaced by actors of color. Fox confirmed the news, saying that last night’s episode of The Simpsons, “Diary Queen,” would be the last episode that features Harry Shearer as the voice of Dr. Hibbert, with Richardson taking over the role beginning February 28th.