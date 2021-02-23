Disney Cast Member Recognized as Social Justice Game Changer

by | Feb 23, 2021 9:18 AM Pacific Time

A Disney Cast Member, Leonard Spencer, has been recognized for his work in the community as a Social Justice Game Changer for Diversity and Inclusion.

What’s Happening:

  • Throughout the past year, and especially this month, Disney has been celebrating the voices, stories and contributions of Black and African Americans. Cast Members are also known for their passion for influencing positive change and that they are not limited to their day-to-day role at Disney, but extend into the communities they live in to make lasting impacts, too.  This is something that Leonard Spencer, director, Supplier Diversity, embodies.
  • Leonard leads the team that helps identify suppliers that contribute to experiences and products Disney creates that reflect the diverse backgrounds, traditions and stories of guests, fans and cast – with a focus on making sure everyone is welcome. It’s evident that his dedication to creating meaningful solutions for those who have been historically disadvantaged goes beyond The Walt Disney Company and into the community through his involvement with many philanthropic organizations, such as the Orlando Economic Partnership’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force. He successfully led a team to garner support from more than 100 Central Florida organizations to sign a pledge committing their business to creating an inclusive workforce that will establish lasting and important change for their employees of color at all levels.
  • It’s because of his impactful work fighting for social issues in the Central Florida community he has been recognized as a Social Justice Game Changer by the Orlando Magic Head Coach Clifford. Through this program, Coach Clifford looks to put the spotlight on those continuously doing the hard work, day in and day out, fighting for sustainable change. Last week, Leonard was also invited by the Orlando Magic to be part of a panel discussion with fellow supplier diversity trailblazers to discuss the importance of supporting local minority-owned businesses. Leonard shared that for Disney, inclusion is a critical part in telling the best stories, being relevant and expanding our audiences.
  • Leonard’s involvement in the community is worth boasting as it includes several philanthropic board positions, such as President of the Achievement Foundation, Co-chair Smithsonian Orlando, and member of the Roper YMCA Board that reflect issues of education, economic empowerment and building healthy communities that are near and dear to his heart. He also continues to support small and diverse business advocacy agencies by working with Supplier Diversity as the Chair of National Entrepreneurship Center, Chair of the Supplier Diversity Leadership Council and Founder of the FSMSDC Corporate Supplier Diversity Roundtable.
  • Leonard’s story and the work he is doing is important as Disney strives to create more diverse and inclusive experiences not just at the parks, but throughout the communities as well.

What They’re Saying:

Leonard Spencer: “When I can help through mentoring, providing access or connecting a business to resources that help them excel and grow, that’s the greatest feeling in the world…Through our experience we know that, our supplier diversity program not only strengthens us on the inside, but also helps support communities and small and diverse businesses in the community.”

 
 
