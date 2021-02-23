ESPN Announces Multi-Year Deal to Cover the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four

ESPN has announced a multi-year deal to present the 2021 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced a deal to bring the NCAA 2021 Women’s Frozen Four to the network as part of its inaugural coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.

This is part of a multi-year rights agreement for NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey on ESPN.

The championship will take place at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania starting on March 18.

Coverage will feature the first semifinal on March 18 at 2:00 pm ET (ESPN3), the second semifinal on March 18 at 7:00 pm ET (ESPNU), and the national championship on March 20 at 7:30 pm ET (ESPNU).

Games will also be available to stream on the ESPN App.

What They’re Saying:

Anita Brenner, Deputy Director of Athletics at Cornell University and Chair of the NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Committee : “We are excited ESPN will broadcast the 2021 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. ESPN will provide the broadest access to the championship in its history, and we are honored to showcase these student-athletes, among the best players in the world.”

: “We are excited ESPN will broadcast the 2021 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. ESPN will provide the broadest access to the championship in its history, and we are honored to showcase these student-athletes, among the best players in the world.” Dan Margulis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming & Acquisitions: “Being able to feature the best of the best in ice hockey at the collegiate level is something we’re really looking forward to with this new agreement. Working with our partners at the NCAA, it’s great to be able to bring fans another signature, women’s championship event on ESPN platforms for years to come.”