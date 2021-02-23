Funko Promises Tiana and Naveen From “The Princess and the Frog” Glitter Exclusives Coming Soon to BoxLunch

Funko has used their Twitter account to reveal an exclusive POP! Figure that will be coming to BoxLunch that features the star of The Princess and the Frog, Tiana.
What’s Happening:
- Funko has revealed a new POP! Figure that will be coming exclusively to BoxLunch, Tiana from The Princess and the Frog complete with companion, Naveen in Frog form.
- This figure, not only an exclusive to BoxLunch, is also enhanced with glitter, allowing for Tiana to glimmer, along with Naveen in Frog form who is also covered in the sparkly texture.
- The duo has been released previously, sans glitter, as well as a solo Tiana figure in her dress from the party prior to her transformation into a frog. This is the first release that features the pair covered in glitter, again only available at BoxLunch.
- The film, originally released in 2009, sees Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose) follow her dream of opening her own restaurant, when she ends up at a masquerade where she comes upon an arrogant prince, Naveen (Bruno Campos) who had been turned into a frog by Dr. Facilier (Keith David). Similar to the classic tale of The Frog Prince (the story on which the film is based), they think that a kiss will turn him human again, but instead, transforms Tiana into a frog as well, and they must now go on an adventure to return to their normal selves again.
- There is no official release date for the figure at this time, with Funko promising that the figure is “Coming Soon” via their tweet.