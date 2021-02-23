Hulu Acquires Domestic Rights to Docuseries “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret”

Hulu has purchased the rights to a docuseries The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret that will take a look at the beginnings of the lingerie brand up through recent controversies.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has reportedly acquired the domestic rights to a new docuseries The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret.
- Deadline is reporting that the project hailing from Peter Berg and Matt Tyrnauer is currently in production and will be coming to the Disney owned streaming service.
- Thyrnauer is directing the project that will take audiences behind the scenes showcasing both positive and negative elements of this division of the fashion industry.
- The series will follow the beginnings of the franchise which started as a mail order company and grew into a globally recognized brand.
- Additionally, the series will cover the controversies surrounding Victoria’s Secret inducing the relationship between the lingerie company’s owner Lex Wexner and the late Jeffrey Esptein.
Creative Team:
- Executive producing for Altimeter Films:
- Matt Tyrnauer
- Corey Resser
- Executive producers for Film 45:
- Peter Berg
- Matt Goldberg
- Brandon Carroll
- Elizabeth Rogers will also serve as an executive producer