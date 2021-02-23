Hulu Acquires Domestic Rights to Docuseries “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret”

Hulu has purchased the rights to a docuseries The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret that will take a look at the beginnings of the lingerie brand up through recent controversies.

What’s Happening:

Thyrnauer is directing the project that will take audiences behind the scenes showcasing both positive and negative elements of this division of the fashion industry.

The series will follow the beginnings of the franchise which started as a mail order company and grew into a globally recognized brand.

Additionally, the series will cover the controversies surrounding Victoria’s Secret inducing the relationship between the lingerie company’s owner Lex Wexner and the late Jeffrey Esptein.

