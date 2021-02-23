Oprah Winfrey Will Sit Down With the Cast and Crew of “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” on Hulu

Hulu has announced a special coming February 24 with Oprah Winfrey sitting down with the cast and crew of The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has announced a special coming to the service where Oprah Winfrey will be sitting down with the cast and crew of the film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday.
- Oprah will have a conversation with director Lee Daniels, actress Andra Day, actor Trevante Rhodes, and writer Suzan-Lori Parks as they discuss the life of Billie Holiday and how the film presents her journey.
- The special conversation with Oprah Winfrey can be streamed exclusively on Hulu starting on February 24.
- The United States vs. Billie Holiday premieres on Hulu on Friday, February 26.
About the film:
- “The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz musicians of all time, spent much of her career being adored by fans across the globe. Beginning in the 1940’s in New York City, the federal government targeted Holiday in a growing effort to escalate and racialize the war on drugs, ultimately aiming to stop her from singing her controversial and heart-wrenching ballad, “Strange Fruit.” Led by Oscar® nominated director Lee Daniels and introducing Grammy® nominated singer-songwriter Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday unapologetically presents the icon’s complicated, irrepressible life. Screenplay Writer Suzan-Lori Parks, the first African American woman to win a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, pens this intimate tale of a fierce trailblazer whose defiance through music helped usher in the civil rights movement. NAACP Image Award® Nominee Trevante Rhodes and Emmy® Nominee Natasha Lyonne co-star along with Garrett Hedlund, Miss Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Evan Ross, Tyler James Williams, Tone Bell, and Erik LaRay Harve.”