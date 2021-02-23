Registration Now Open for Virtual Camp KSC Youth Programs from Kennedy Space Center

by | Feb 23, 2021 10:49 AM Pacific Time

Kennedy Space Center has just added several new spring sessions to their Virtual Camp KSC program. Designed for aspiring young astronauts and scientists the three-day Virtual Camp will include activities and instruction from KSC’s own education staff. Registration for the programs is open now.

What’s Happening:

  • Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is bringing back its popular Virtual Camp KSC this spring with four new sessions. Registration for each three-day camp begins today.
  • Virtual Camp KSC offers hands-on science, technology, engineering and math activities for elementary school age students.
  • From the safety and comfort of home, campers can complete engaging and fun activities centered on NASA-based science and engineering.
  • During the three-day, online camp campers will connect in real-time via Zoom video conference to a member of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex education staff for each three-hour session.
  • Participants will complete activities focused on STEM learning, hosted from a variety of locations at the visitor complex and will receive kits with experiment supplies prior to the start of camp.
  • Registration for Virtual Camp KSC, which includes one Zoom video conference access code and one Camp Kit, costs $65 (plus tax). Additional Camp Kits can be purchased for $25 (plus tax).
  • The content of the camps is geared towards campers ages 7-10.
  • Please visit the Kennedy Space Center website for more information and to register.

What They’re Saying:

  • Therin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “We initially developed Virtual Camp KSC as a pivot from our in-person Camp KSC last year. We were delighted at the outpouring of interest in the program, not just here in the U.S. but around the world. Since we began in July of 2020, we’ve virtually hosted nearly 3,500 kids from 48 states and 17 countries. While nothing beats an in-person camp experience, the virtual program has become an excellent way for us to expand our reach to future space explorers near and far.”

Virtual Camp KSC Spring Sessions

March 16 – 18 from 10 am – approximately 1:30 pm ET

  • Day 1: Launching and Landing
  • Day 2: Exploring Deep Space
  • Day 3: Living and Working in Space

March 23 – 25 from 1 pm – approximately 4:30 pm ET

  • Day 1: Launching and Landing
  • Day 2: Exploring Deep Space
  • Day 3: Living and Working in Space

March 30 – April 1 from 10 am – approximately 1:30 pm ET

  • Day 1: Rocketry – Forward to the Moon
  • Day 2: Low Earth Orbit – the Space Shuttle and ISS
  • Day 3: Living and Working on Mars

April 6 – 8 from 1 pm – approximately 4:30 pm ET

  • Day 1: Rocketry – Forward to the Moon
  • Day 2: Low Earth Orbit – the Space Shuttle and ISS
  • Day 3: Living and Working on Mars
 
 
