New “20/20” Examines Story of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell Following the Disappearance of Her Children

ABC’s News’ 20/20 will take a look at the story of Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell who are facing charges of desertion and concealing and destroying evidence related to the disappearance and death of her children.

What’s Happening:

The next episode of 20/20 picks up on the story of Lori Vallow one year after her arrest in Hawaii following the disappearance of her two children.

Her 17-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were later found dead and she was charged with desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. Both Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were also charged with concealing and destroying evidence.

Now, a new two-hour 20/20 features reporting from its year-long investigation on the details of Vallow’s past.

The special dives into her broken marriages, ex-spouses' deaths and the actions she allegedly took that put her at the center of a horrific tragedy.

It also reports on Daybell’s books on the end of times, as well as the new beliefs friends say Vallow adopted, including referring to her children as zombies.

The special features interviews with: Kay and Larry Woodcock, grandparents of JJ Vallow, who opened up about Vallow, the change they saw in her and what they think went wrong Janis Cox, Vallow’s mom Summer Shiflet, Vallow’s sister Melani Pawlowski, Vallow’s niece Chandler Police detectives who worked on the case Friends of Vallow and Daybell

The two-hour program also reports the latest on the case, including how Vallow and Daybell recently pleaded not guilty to the charges they’re facing.

20/20 airs on Friday, February 26 (9:00 – 11:00 pm ET) on ABC.

