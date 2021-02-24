Marvel’s “Loki” Set to Debut June 11 on Disney+

As we get closer and closer to the finale of Marvel’s WandaVision, fans are already looking forward to what’s next on Disney+. While The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is up next, we learned today that Loki will debut on Disney+ on June 11.
- This seems to be a bit of a delay, as the premiere of the series was previously planned for May.
- Loki of course returns Tom Hiddleston who will reprise his role as the title character.
- In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.
- Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.
- Joining Hiddleston in the series are Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino.