Marvel’s “Loki” Set to Debut June 11 on Disney+

As we get closer and closer to the finale of Marvel’s WandaVision, fans are already looking forward to what’s next on Disney+. While The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is up next, we learned today that Loki will debut on Disney+ on June 11.

This seems to be a bit of a delay, as the premiere of the series was previously planned for May.

Loki of course returns Tom Hiddleston who will reprise his role as the title character.

In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame .

. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Joining Hiddleston in the series are Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino.