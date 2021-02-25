“20/20” Announces Winter Premiere of “The Con” Focusing On Fyre Festival’s Billy McFarland on March 3rd

ABC News has announced that the winter premiere of the 20/20 special series, The Con, will focus on the failed music festival in the Bahamas that has become the biggest swindle this century, the Fyre Festival, and what became of the organizing con artist, Billy McFarland.

NEW: ‘The Con: Fyre Festival’ | What does Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland have to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean? Watch his jailhouse interview on the winter premiere of #TheConABC – Wednesday at 10|9c on @ABC. pic.twitter.com/iB9OU1neex — 20/20 (@ABC2020) February 25, 2021

What’s Happening:

20/20 will be tackling one of the greatest cons of recent memory during the winter premiere of The Con, with The Con: Fyre Festival.

will be tackling one of the greatest cons of recent memory during the winter premiere of with Whoopi Goldberg will narrate the special presentation that will focus on Fyre Fest creator Billy McFarland and what he has to say now about the disastrous music festival in the Caribbean.

The Con will also feature a jailhouse interview with McFarland, and can be seen when it debuts on Wednesday, March 3rd, at 10PM on ABC.