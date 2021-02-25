Check Out the Trailer for the Final Season of “Shrill” Premiering May 7 on Hulu

Hulu has announced that the third and final season of the show Shrill will premiere on Friday, May 7.

What’s Happening:

During the Television Critics Association’s (TCA) Winter Press Tour, Hulu announced the premiere date for the final season of Shrill.

All eight episodes of season three will be released on Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Shrill stars Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope, Ian Owens and John Cameron Mitchell.

Based on the novel Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman by Linda West, the three seasons act as a beginning, middle, and end of Annie's story, played by Aidy Bryant.

by Linda West, the three seasons act as a beginning, middle, and end of Annie’s story, played by Aidy Bryant. The series is executive produced by Ali Rushfield, who also serves as showrunner, Aidy Bryant, Lindy West, Rob Klein, Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, Lorne Michaels and Andrew Singer.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Broadway Video and Brownstone Productions. Warner Bros. Television serves as the international distributor.

About the Final Season:

“The new season finds Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup with dud boyfriend Ryan (Luka Jones) and her newfound momentum at work. Annie feels like everything is finally falling into place for her, but does she actually know how to get what she wants?”

The third and final season of Shrill premieres on Friday, May 7 on Hulu.