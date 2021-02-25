“Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.” Set to Debut on Hulu on May 21

While everyone is still talking about the recent debut of a certain Marvel villain, another one is waiting to make his first appearance. Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. will debut on Hulu on May 21.

Hulu’s new adult animated comedy series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. premieres all 10 episodes Friday, May 21.

premieres all 10 episodes Friday, May 21. In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. , the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

M.O.D.O.K. is a Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing and the leader of Advanced Idea Mechanics, or A.I.M.

He has been a villain in the comics for years and recently served at the primary antagonist in the Marvel’s Avengers video game.

M.O.D.O.K. apparently grew impatient waiting for Hulu to announce the premiere date of his new show and shared this tweet a few minutes prior:

More on Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.:

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. centers around an egomaniacal supervillain with a really big head and a really little body, who struggles to maintain control of his evil organization and his demanding family.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serve as executive producers.