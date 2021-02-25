Pick Up This Magical New Agatha Harkness Merchandise Inspired by Marvel’s “WandaVision”

Who makes you want to buy all the things? “Agatha All Along” has been playing in our heads since last Friday and now you can get yourself some new merchandise featuring the recently-revealed witch from Marvel’s WandaVision.

Marvel shared a collection of “Agatha All Along” merchandise, featuring everything from apparel to drinkware.

Some of this new merchandise is available now while some will be coming soon, here is a look at some of our favorite pieces from the new collection:

Rock ‘Em Socks

These Agatha All Along socks are available now

Zazzle

Agatha All Along 24-oz water bottle available now

Agatha All Along mug available now

Agatha All Along youth hoodie available now

Agatha All Along T-shirt available now

Amazon

Agatha All Along T-shirts coming soon to Amazon.

Agatha All Along travel tumbler coming soon to Amazon.

Agatha All Along cup coming soon to Amazon.

Agatha All Along 16-oz stainless steel travel tumbler coming soon to Amazon.

JUNK Brands

Agatha All Along headband coming soon to JUNK Brands.

You can check out the full collection on Marvel.com WandaVision now on Disney+