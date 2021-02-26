“Dog With a Blog” Gets a Surprise Release on Disney+

Disney’s Dog with a Blog has been surprised released on Disney+ along with the usual Friday additions today, February 26.

With the latest Friday releases on Disney+, we got a surprise addition to the service with Disney Channel Dog with a Blog .

. All three seasons of the hit Disney Channel show has made its way onto Disney+ which aired from October 12, 2012, to September 25, 2015.

Synopsis:

“Bennett and Ellen have married, making their kids, Tyler, Chloe, and Avery, step-siblings. So Far, Tyler and Avery have had difficulties growing close. Bennett adopts a shelter dog in the hopes that it will inspire Tyler and Avery to get along and bond over taking care of him. That happens, to some extend, when the kids discover that their seemingly ordinary dog can talk. From that moment on, Tyler and Avery agree on one thing: Stan’s ability to speak must be kept a secret from everyone, even their parents. As the kids learn to work together to keep Stan’s secret safe, they soon find that his canine point of view, whether in the home, in the yard, or in the park, helps them navigate their new sibling situation, and ultimately, becomes the tie that binds the family.”

Cast:

Genevieve Hannelius as Avery Jennings

Blake Michael as Tyler James

Francesca Capaldi as Chloe James

Stephen Full as Stan the Dog

Regan Burns as Bennett James

Beth Littleford as Ellen Jennings

Dylan Thomas Malone as Parker