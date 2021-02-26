Nat Geo WILD Offers Previews of New Season of “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” and Next Episode of “Heartland Docs, DVM”

Nat Geo WILD has good news for animal fans this weekend with a brand-new episode of Heartland Docs, DVM and an all-day marathon of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, which kicks off its second season on May 22nd.

What’s Happening:

Nat Geo WILD will premiere a new episode of Heartland Docs, DVM on Saturday, February 27th at 10/9c.

on Saturday, February 27th at 10/9c. In the latest episode, Dr. Ben works to fix a turtle with a cracked shell while Dr. Erin helps a kitten that wants to attack its own tail.

See a preview of the all-new episode of Heartland Docs, DVM below.

On Sunday, February 28th, Nat Geo WILD will air all six episodes of the first season of Critter Fixers: Country Vets from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm ET. The entire first season is also now streaming on Disney+

A new season of Critter Fixers: Country Vets begins May 22nd at 9/8c and you can catch a preview from the upcoming season now.

In case you missed it, Drs. Hodges and Ferguson also participated in a live video on Facebook to celebrate Black History Month

