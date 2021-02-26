A New Deal Has Reportedly Been Reached Between Disney and the NFL That Would Bring the Super Bowl to ABC

A new deal has apparently been reached between The Walt Disney Company and the NFL for media rights for ESPN and ABC.
What’s Happening:
- Sports Business Journal has reported that a new media rights agreement has been reached between the NFL and The Walt Disney Company.
- According to sources at SBJ, contracts have not been signed, but the deal has Disney paying an increase of about 30% from their previous contract and will allow the continuation of Monday Night Football on ESPN and has the Super Bowl coming back to ABC since 2006. It will also allow Disney to keep highlight rights.
- The deal apparently brings it closer to contracts that had previously been signed with other networks for NFL game rights with NBC, CBS, and Fox.
- SBJ received the following when reaching out for a comment about the deal from NFL Media VP/Communications Alex Riethmiller, “The report is incorrect and as we don’t negotiate through the media, there will be no further comment.”
- It was reported last week that Disney had pushed back against the NFL broadcasting rights due to the significant price increase.