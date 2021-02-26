Season Two of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” Will Premiere on Thursday, April 8 on Freeform

During Freeform’s Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour presentation they announced the premiere date for the second season of the comedy Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

What’s Happening:

During the TCA presentation, Freeform announced the premiere date of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay season two for Thursday, April 8.

season two for Thursday, April 8. The show will premiere at 10:00 pm ET/PT with two back-to-back episodes.

New episodes will air on Thursdays at 10:30 pm ET/PT after the premiere episodes on April 8.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is from creator, writer, and star Josh Thomas and produced by Avalon.

from creator, writer, and star Josh Thomas and produced by Avalon. In addition to Josh Thomas as Nicholas, the series stars Kayla Cromer as Matilda, Maeve Press as Genevieve, and Adam Faison as Alex.

Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove, and Kevin Whyte serve as executive producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday, and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon.

The show will be available the next day on Hulu

About Season Two:

“After their heartbreaking trip to New York, the Moss family and Nicholas’ boyfriend, Alex, are just trying their best to move forward. With everyone back home, Matilda is rethinking her life goals, Genevieve starts putting herself out there—even dating—and Nicholas is working out how to balance being a brother, parental figure, boyfriend and cute entomologist. This season also welcomes new eccentric friends, unexpected hookups and a lot more bugs.”