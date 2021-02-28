Walt Disney World Resort Celebrates Easter and Mother’s Day With Special Brunch Options

Disney World will be holding Easter and Mother’s Day brunches at Ale & Compass at the Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, and Whispering Canyon Café at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge.

What’s Happening:

Disney World has added an announcement on both the Ale & Compass Whispering Canyon Café

The dates for the special brunch offerings will be April 3-4 (Easter Weekend) and May 8-9 (Mother’s Day Weekend).

Options at Ale & Compass will include:

Blueberry-bacon pancakes with a side of sausage or bacon.

Breakfast protein bowl including your choice of tofu scramble or plant-based eggs with quinoa, sweet potatoes, chard, kale, pickled carrots, and carrot-ginger dressing, served with plant-based sausage and chocolate-avocado toast.

Shrimp and white cheddar grits with poached eggs, chorizo, and charred tomato stew.

Maine lobster roll on a New England-style roll with house-made chips.

Whispering Canyon Café will have a holiday brunch bbq menu with their all-you-care-to-enjoy skillet.

Their signature all-you-care-to-enjoy skillet includes mini pastries, house-made buttermilk-cheddar biscuits with sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, country potatoes, hickory-smoked bacon, sausage, smoked salmon and pulled pork, Mickey Mouse waffles, and green asparagus with Hollandaise sauce. They also have plant-based options available.

The pricing for Whispering Canyon Café is $25.00 for adults and $14.00 for kids ages 3-9.

Bookings for special holidays tend to go fast, so make sure to make a reservation now if you’re interested in either of these special days.