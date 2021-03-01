ESPN Announces Promotion of Seven Individuals in Studio Production

by | Mar 1, 2021 10:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Earlier this morning, ESPN announced they’ve promoted seven individuals within their various studio production teams.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has announced the promotion of seven employees within studio production.
  • These behind-the-scenes employees help to deliver ESPN’s exceptional programming to audiences though:
    • SportsCenter
    • First Take
    • Get Up!
    • ESPN Audio podcasts
    • Daily news coverage
    • And more
  • The news was announced this morning by ESPN’s Norby Williamson and follows shortly after the network revealed promotions for Kaitee Daley and Flora Kelly.

Meet the Promoted Individuals

Jack Obringer, Vice President, Production

  • Obringer is responsible for multiple aspects of production of the nighttime editions of SportsCenter.
  • He also oversees SportsCenter’s highlights screening team and the production of wraps. In addition, he oversees the RISE (Reveal Innovative SportsCenter Elements) unit, which is charged with increasing time spent viewing and creating in-show bumps, teases and creative elements to drive viewership.

Johann Castillo, Senior Coordinating Producer

  • With duties that include the group that produces highlights and the RISE, Castillo also is working with Senior Coordinating Producer Judson Burch directing the scheduling growth and development of all content producers.
  • Greg Dowling, Senior Coordinating Producer – In addition to continuing to oversee the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, Dowling has added the responsibility for SportsCenter with Stephen A. Smith and all content produced by Rydholm Productions including Pardon the Interruption, Around the Horn and Highly Questionable.

Amanda Gifford, Senior Coordinating Producer, Content Strategy & Audio

  • Most recently adding oversight of audio play-by-play and podcasting to her duties, Gifford also will continue to focus on content strategy and planning across platforms in addition to her audio content and Talent Production Group oversight.

Antoine Lewis, Senior Coordinating Producer

  • Continuing to oversee First Take, Lewis is adding responsibility for Jalen & Jacoby and coordination of original segments of television shows for ESPN’s YouTube channel.

Patricia Mays, Senior Coordinating Producer, Multi-Platform Content Strategy

  • In her expanded role, Mays will continue to work across SportsCenter, news and digital to initiate and produce daily news coverage for multiplatform distribution.
  • Additionally, she will work with Rob King, Senior Vice President, Editor-At-Large, focusing on multicultural content, strategic talent planning and with the ESPN’s Inclusive Content Committee.

Pete McConville, Senior Coordinating Producer

  • In addition to overseeing Get Up, Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin and the editorial graphics production team, McConville also is playing a lead role in developing talent, both on-air and behind the scenes.

What They’re Saying:

  • Norby Williamson, Executive Vice President, Event and Studio Production & Executive Editor: “The quality of our content and the personnel who make it happen play a critical role in our collective success. We are invested in the continued growth and development of our employees and leadership is more important than ever.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed