ESPN Re-Signs Commentator Rece Davis to a Multi-Year Deal

ESPN has announced that they have re-signed play-by-play commentator and studio host Rece Davis to a new multi-year deal.

What’s Happening:

Davis has been with ESPN for more than 25 years since joining in 1995 and with the new deal, will continue to be a part of ESPN College GameDay football and basketball.

He will also continue to host events like the College Football Playoff National Championship, the NFL Draft on ABC

This summer, Davis will cover the UEFA European Football Championship.

What They’re Saying:

Rece Davis, Host : “I’m extremely grateful to ESPN and pleased to continue working with my extraordinarily talented colleagues and friends on all of these remarkable projects. I get to cover the sports I am most passionate about with people who care deeply not only about the show, but the sports themselves. That is what makes our place special, and it’s something I never take for granted – it’s a constant source of energy.”

