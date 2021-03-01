Pre-Orders Now Available for Marvel Studios “Black Widow” Marvel Legends 2-Pack Figures of Red Guardian & Melina Vostokoff

Hasbro Pulse is now taking pre-orders for a Marvel Legends two-pack of Red Guardian & Melina Vostokoff from Marvel Studios’ Black Widow.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Studios’ Black Widow is scheduled to be released on May 7th and fans can pre-order a new 2-pack Marvel Legends release with Red Guardian & Melina Vostokoff figures.
- This 2-pack release retails for $39.99 and orders are expected to ship August 1st, 2021.
- Each figure is 6-inch scale with face sculpts designed to look like actors David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.
- Like other figures in the Marvel Legends line, each figure is articulated for posing and display.
- 12 accessories are included with these two figures including additional hands in different poses, weapons, a mini-Red Guardian and Alexei Shostakov’s head without a mask on.
- Click here to pre-order your Marvel Legends two-pack of Red Guardian & Melina Vostokoff from Hasbro Pulse.
- Additional Marvel Studios Black Widow Marvel Legends figures include: