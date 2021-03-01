New “Wandavision” Funko Pop! Figures Including Agatha Harkness up for Pre-Order

Funko has revealed some brand-new Funko Pop! Figures for the Disney+ series WandaVision that are up for pre-order starting today.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

One of them is a glow-in-the-dark Vision figure that is exclusive to Walmart.

The figures are retailing for $10.99 each and you can get to their pre-order links below.

Funko Pop! Marvel: WandaVision – The Vision (Finale)

Funko Pop! Marvel: WandaVision – Agatha Harkness

Walmart.com – WandaVision – The Vision

About “WandaVision”

“Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and joining Olsen and Bettany are Kat Dennings, who reprises her role as Darcy Lewis from Marvel Studios' Thor and Thor: The Dark World; Randall Park, who reprises his role as Agent Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp; and newcomers Kathryn Hahn, who plays their plucky neighbor, and Teyonah Parris, who plays the adult Monica Rambeau, who was first introduced in Captain Marvel.”

WandaVision is streaming now on Disney+.