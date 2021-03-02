ESPN Celebrates Women’s History Month with “History in the Making” Special and Extensive Programming Lineup

by | Mar 2, 2021 12:48 PM Pacific Time

In honor of Women’s History Month, ESPN will present special programming across multiple platforms that celebrates women in sports. Today, they’ve announced their March lineup of content powered by espnW.

What’s Happening:

  • This March ESPN is celebrating Women’s History Month, with a wide variety of sport-centric content presented across multiple platforms.
  • The network has announced their lineup of features, podcasts, specials, and more kicking off throughout the month.
  • ESPN’s Women’s History Month coverage is powered by espnW and anchored around a TV special, SportsCenter presents: espnW – History in the Making.
  • Fans can also visit the espnW landing page for all Women’s History Month content from across the company.

ESPN’s Women’s History Month Programming:

ESPN

SportsCenter presents: espnW – History in the Making (March 16, 8 pm ET)

  • The program is presented in conjunction with a month-long Women’s History Month espnW digital presentation and will be available to stream on demand. The diverse line-up of stories include:
    • Sarah Thomas – the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl
    • Serena Williams and the path she has forged for Black athletes
    • WNBA – how athlete activism is changing the course of history
    • Claressa Shields – the champion boxer’s incredible back story  
    • Sarah Fuller and the story behind her history making kick

First Take (March 3)

  • ESPN’s popular, morning debate show will welcome Amanda Nunes (March 3) and Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss (March 8). The First Take, Her Take podcast team will also regularly join the show throughout the month.

SC Featured

  • ESPN’s Jessica Mendoza will interview Rachel Luba, the MLB’s youngest certified agent
  • on Sunday, March 7 during the 8 am ET edition of SportsCenter on ESPN.
  • Mendoza will also call two MLB Spring Training games during the first week of March.

SEC Network 

  • The network will celebrate International Women’s Day with a special edition of SEC Featured at 9 pm on Monday, March 8. Hosted by Alyssa Lang and Andraya Carter, the episode will highlight stories of women in the conference, including a powerful look back at Sarah Fuller’s historic moment last fall.

espnW Digital Content

  • A feature on Claressa Shields, who headlines an all-female pay-per-view boxing showcase on March 5 (Shields v Marie-Eve Dicaire).
  • An “as told to” feature with Jennifer King, assistant running backs coach for the Washington Football team and the first Black woman assistant coach in the NFL.
  • An “as told to” feature with Tara VanDerveer, head women’s basketball coach at Stanford University.
  • A feature on Tyler Wright, two-time world champion surfer, who was the best in the world when she got the flu in 2019. She missed the 2019 season (and Olympic qualification), spent a year in bed, and had to learn how to walk again. Since her return, she’s become one of the first openly gay athletes in the sport and in December, competed under the rainbow flag at the Maui Pro.
  • A feature on Toni Breidinger, NASCAR’s first Arab American female driver.
  • A special package honoring Breonna Taylor, including an essay from ESPN reporter Katie Barnes and pieces revisiting the activism Taylor’s untimely death sparked.

ESPN+/The Undefeated on ESPN+

The Undefeated

  • A severe concussion in high school derailed Melanie Page’s hoops career but redirected her path to film. Now, the 27-year-old is starting a new chapter in her career as a filmmaker and writer with her first documentary series, Can’t Retire From This.
  • A feature on Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, who experienced loss when her cousin was killed by police.
  • How Black women in creative and design are taking over the sneaker industry.

ESPN Deportes

  • Throughout Women’s History Month, ESPN Deportes and ESPN in Latin America will present “In Her Shoes” a series of video features celebrating the accomplishments of Latinas in the world of sports.
  • ESPNdeportes.com, ESPN’s Spanish-language digital destination, will present a collection of stories highlighting the impact women have had in sports, with videos and stories curated on a landing page.

ESPN Radio

  • Throughout March, ESPN Radio will be celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting women who had the greatest impact on a variety of ESPN hosts in their personal and professional lives.
  • The videos will debut on “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin” and include personal tributes to mentors, family members, teammates, coaches, colleagues and many more.

ESPN Podcasts

Around the Rim Presents ‘I’m Speaking’ with LaChina Robinson

  • This interview series focuses on Black women across sports, entertainment and culture who are refusing to be silent right now and who want real change (March 2).

First Take, Her Take

  • Hosts Charly Arnolt, Kimberley A. Martin and Chiney Ogwumike will be joined by Robin Roberts (Mar 9).

Laughter Permitted with Julie Foudy

  • Season 5 premieres on Mar 10. Guests for this season include two-time Olympic medalist Cat Osterman and two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Abby Wambach.

That’s What She Said 

  • Sarah Spain will be joined by:
    • NFL analyst Lesley Visser (Mar 2)
    • National Women’s Soccer League commissioner Lisa Baird (Mar 8)
    • Chef Kristen Kish (Mar 16)
    • Kathryn Budig (Mar 23)
    • And transgender advocate and triathlete Chris Mosier (Mar 30).

*Dates above are subject to change.

 
 
