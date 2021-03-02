FX Shares Trailer for Upcoming Documentary “Hysterical”

The future of comedy is female. That is the message of the upcoming documentary Hysterical coming to FX and FX on Hulu. The network shared a trailer for the stand up comedy-focused documentary.
- Hysterical will premiere on FX on April 2 and will debut the next day on FX on Hulu.
More on Hysterical:
- FX Documentaries will host the world premiere of their new film, Hysterical during SXSW Online. The 2021 virtual event will take place from March 16-20th.
- Hysterical will be included in the Festival’s Documentary Spotlight. FX Tweeted the news as well, naming three of the doucmetary’s subjects: Nikki Glaser, Iliza Shlesinger, and Bonnie MacFarlane.
Synopsis:
- “Hysterical is an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.”
Hysterical is directed by Andrea Nevins and features:
- Margaret Cho
- Fortune Feimster
- Rachel Feinstein
- Marina Franklin
- Nikki Glaser
- Judy Gold
- Kathy Griffin
- Jessica Kirson
- Sherri Shepherd
- Iliza Shlesinger
- And more