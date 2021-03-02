Animated Pixar Ball Takes Fans on a Video Tour of the Emeryville Animation Studio

Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, CA just released a quick video tour of their campus hosted by a 2D animated Pixar Ball.
- Follow the bouncing Pixar Ball around Pixar Animation Studios through a new stop-motion short video released on Pixar’s YouTube channel.
- The video introduces fans to several Pixar employees, including a few that Disney+ subscribers may recognize from the new series Inside Pixar.
- Pixar employees featured in the video include:
- Gini Santos – Animator
- Adrian Maruri – Recording Engineer
- Liz Gazzano – Executive Producer, Theme Parks
- Stephanie Kelly & Rachelle Frederico – Production Assistants
- Staphon Arnold – Studio Store Assistant
- Marylou Jasso – Pastry Chef
- Christine Freeman – Senior Historian
- Based on the presence of Toy Story 4 decor in the atrium, which was switched to Onward before the studio stitched to at-home production, in March of 2020, the video appears to have been made sometime in 2019.
- The entire library of Pixar films and shorts is streaming on Disney+, along with a few exclusives you’ll only find there.