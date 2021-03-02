Universal Orlando Evaluating Areas of Seuss Landing Based on Recently Discontinued Books

The Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that they are evaluating aspects of Seuss Landing, a land within Islands of Adventure Park themed to Dr. Seuss characters.

What’s Happening:

Universal Orlando’s Statement on Seuss Landing:

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises. We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”