Universal Orlando Evaluating Areas of Seuss Landing Based on Recently Discontinued Books

The Universal Orlando Resort has revealed that they are evaluating aspects of Seuss Landing, a land within Islands of Adventure Park themed to Dr. Seuss characters.
What’s Happening:
- Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure Park in the Universal Orlando Resort allows visitors to enter the world of Dr. Seuss’ books.
- Following news that Dr. Seuss Enterprises is removing 6 of the author’s books from circulation due to depictions of minorities, Spectrum News contacted Universal Orlando for a statement.
- Seuss Landing contains an outdoor walkthrough attraction themed to If I Ran the Zoo, one of the books that just went out of print, although the imagery that is deemed offensive is not part of the experience.
- The Mulberry Street Store takes its name from another pulled book, the author’s first Children’s Book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, which is also referenced on a street sign in the land.
- In their statement, Universal affirms that Seuss Landing is here to stay while they are evaluating the areas themed to these two books.
- In addition to Seuss Landing, Universal Studios has adapted many Dr. Seuss books to the big screen including their most recent collaboration, Illumination’s The Grinch from 2018.
Universal Orlando’s Statement on Seuss Landing:
“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises. We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”