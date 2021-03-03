Bob Iger Talks About Making Acquisitions at the Walt Disney Company on the Podcast “Masters of Scale”

by | Mar 3, 2021 9:17 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Bob Iger recently gave an interview on the podcast Masters of Scale, hosted by Reid Hoffman about his days leading up to CEO at Disney, and the important steps in the acquisitions he made.

We highly recommend listening to the entire podcast as there were great stories told throughout his career that lead to understanding how to properly make acquisitions, letting the companies know they are valued, and not being brought in just for a stock bump. Here are some of the highlights made during the interview.

  • As CEO, Iger says he had three priorities when taking over: quality branded content, embrace technology, go global.
  • The first task was fixing Disney Animation, leading to the purchase of Pixar. But the story starts with his understanding of acquisitions, and what it takes to get them done.
  • Iger talks about one of his first experiences with it when Disney bought Capital Cities, where he was President and COO. Michael Eisner allowed him to keep his responsibilities giving him a seat at the table to help with the businesses at Disney as a global brand.
  • A change that Capital Cities brought over to Disney with the buyout was a more collegial means of behaving, where previously Disney businesses would to an extent compete with one another.
  • In acquiring Pixar, top-down management style from ‘90s Disney wouldn’t work, so he allowed them to be themselves and signed a social contract where it listed everything they would preserve at Pixar after the acquisition, from new employee celebrations to team parties.
  • Pixar’s acquisition laid the groundwork for how future acquisitions would be done at the company. Iger, Kevin Mayer (Head of Strategy), and Tom Staggs (CFO) put together a target list with companies they wanted with Marvel and Lucasfilm as their top two.
  • For Marvel, the number of characters being acquired would give them an unlimited amount of stories with a huge fanbase. To convince Ike Perlmutter, Iger got Steve Jobs to talk with him about the Pixar acquisition and how they were a great partner. It lead to the deal in summer 2009.
  • Iger considers Black Panther to be one of his top five career successes, bringing something that became a huge part of world culture.
  • For Lucasfilm, Iger met with George Lucas at a ribbon-cutting at Walt Disney World Resort, where he asked him about the future of Lucasfilm and George said if he ever sold to anyone, it would be Disney. It took six months before Geroge called him about the sale he was now interested in doing.
  • Iger felt the sense of tension in Lucas and wanted to make sure he respected the Star Wars franchise.
  • Iger on the acquisitions: “I learned over time that even though the press and the street kind of put our names together, Marvel, a division of Disney, the consumer looks at Marvel as Marvel, and Disney as Disney, and Pixar as Pixar, and Star Wars as Star Wars. And we manage them well when we bring them to market.”

About the Podcast:

  • Masters of Scale is an original podcast hosted by Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and investor at Greylock. In each episode, Reid shows how companies grow from zero to a gazillion, testing his theories with legendary leaders. Masters of Scale is the first American media program to commit to gender balance for guests.

About the Episode:

  • “An acquisition shouldn’t be a fight to the death. No one knows this better than Bob Iger, executive chair and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company. In this special two-part episode, Iger takes us through how he supercharged the House of Mouse by acquiring Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox.”

You can check out the full Bob Iger episode here. In the second part of the interview which will be out soon, Hoffman and Iger discuss what happened after the Lucasfilm acquisition with a debate over control with Lucas.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed