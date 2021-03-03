EPCOT Installs Brand New Flags Featuring Original Icons and New Area Music in Entry Plaza

EPCOT’s Entrance Plaza has some additional new enhancements (with a few more promised to come) thanks to the addition of flagpoles and flags sporting some familiar EPCOT Iconography.

What’s Happening:

Today our Walt Disney Imagineering EPCOT project team raised flags featuring six original EPCOT icons on 12 new flagpoles flanking Spaceship Earth as we celebrate finishing touches at the new entrance plaza. These icons go back to the original design philosophy of the park and represent pavilions and attractions in a vibrant new palette that is inspired by the new EPCOT neighborhoods.

In addition to the flags, a color-coordinated light ribbon around the entire rim of the plaza is debuting tonight in connection with our recently revealed fountain lighting and a new main entrance soundtrack brings energy and optimism to the revitalized architecture, lush landscape and flowing fountain of the re-imagined guest entry experience.

While we still have some small details to button up in this area, I think we can say the reimagined entrance plaza is now truly a welcoming area that brings together people to celebrate the magic of possibility found within each other and the world.