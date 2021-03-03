EPCOT Installs Brand New Flags Featuring Original Icons and New Area Music in Entry Plaza

by | Mar 3, 2021 9:29 AM Pacific Time

EPCOT’s Entrance Plaza has some additional new enhancements (with a few more promised to come) thanks to the addition of flagpoles and flags sporting some familiar EPCOT Iconography.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering and Site Portfolio Executive Zach Riddley have shared new enhancements that have come as part of the new EPCOT Entrance Plaza today, this time focusing on the addition of new flags sporting the original pavilion logos.
  • Riddley captioned his photoset with:

Today our Walt Disney Imagineering EPCOT project team raised flags featuring six original EPCOT icons on 12 new flagpoles flanking Spaceship Earth as we celebrate finishing touches at the new entrance plaza. These icons go back to the original design philosophy of the park and represent pavilions and attractions in a vibrant new palette that is inspired by the new EPCOT neighborhoods.

In addition to the flags, a color-coordinated light ribbon around the entire rim of the plaza is debuting tonight in connection with our recently revealed fountain lighting and a new main entrance soundtrack brings energy and optimism to the revitalized architecture, lush landscape and flowing fountain of the re-imagined guest entry experience.

While we still have some small details to button up in this area, I think we can say the reimagined entrance plaza is now truly a welcoming area that brings together people to celebrate the magic of possibility found within each other and the world.

  • We were there earlier and grabbed several photos of the new flags which can be seen below.

  • Riddley also briefly mentioned new area music that is playing in the area, which is also currently available on Apple Music. EPCOT Fans may be quick to realize that the new area music doesn’t feature familiar tunes from the park, but rather (similar to other areas of Walt Disney World) scores from films. In this instance, films like Our Planet, and Saving Mr. Banks.
  • The logos featured on the flags are for The Land, The Living Seas, Spaceship Earth, World of Motion, and a few others. As far as we can tell at press time, the similar-looking logos for new attractions such as Journey of Water and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind are not featured on the flags.

