March Disney Parks Wishables: Peter Pan’s Flight

Welcome to another Wishables Wednesday! Today’s release is all about the flying off for adventure on Disney’s Peter Pan attractions.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The March Disney Parks Wishables celebrate one of Disney Parks’ most popular attractions at Disneyland Magic Kingdom Peter Pan's Flight

The opening day ride has been a favorite among guests of all ages as it takes them through the entire story aboard a flying pirate ship.

The collection of micro plush is now available on shopDisney and release consists of four mystery plush, and two mystery chase variants.

Interestingly, this series does not feature a standalone plush.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Peter Pan’s Flight – Micro

This new series that showcases characters and colorful ride vehicles: Peter Pan Wendy Nana Pirate Ship (Red Sail)*



Chase Variant: Pirate Ship (Blue Sail) Pirate Ship (Yellow Sail)



Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

