“The Simpsons” Has Been Renewed for Two More Seasons

FOX has renewed the animated comedy The Simpsons for a 33rd and 34th season bringing the show to over 750 episodes.

What’s Happening:

FOX has announced that they have renewed The Simpsons for two more seasons. This will carry the series into 2023 with over 750 episodes.

The Simpsons is the longest-running primetime scripted show in television history. The multi-award-winning show began its 32nd season last September and is celebrating its 700th episode on Sunday, March 21.

This season is averaging 7 million viewers across all platforms with the 32nd season having the highest-rated return in five years and the most-streamed premiere ever on Hulu

What They’re Saying:

Homer Simpson : "Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am.”

Homer Simpson: "Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am."
Matt Groening, Creator and Executive Producer: "Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises. Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time."

Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment: "It's a sincere pleasure to announce the Season 33 and 34 pick-ups for The Simpsons. We keep hoping that, eventually, they'll get it right. Profound respect for and congratulations to Matt, Jim, Al, and the many other wonderful partners working really hard to finally elevate The Tracey Ullman Show. As they say, 'practice makes perfect.'"

Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television: "Original, brilliant, outrageously funny, prophetic…there aren't enough positive adjectives to describe this genius comedy which continues to entertain viewers of all ages. Jim Brooks, Matt Groening, and Al Jean lead a team of all-stars who hold such a high bar for themselves and leap over it with each spectacular episode. On behalf of everyone at our studio and the millions of fans of The Simpsons around the world, I want to thank our wonderful partners at FOX for making this a truly great day."