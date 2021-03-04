Andre and Jenny Celebrate a Disney Afternoon Anniversary on Latest Episode of “What’s Up, Disney+”

It’s the anniversary of the classic Disney Afternoon show, Chip and Dale Rescue Rangers, and Jenny and Andre are ready to celebrate on the latest edition of What’s Up, Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows are back with another episode of What’s Up, Disney+ on YouTube.

