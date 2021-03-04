D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering Magical Milestones to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure March 10-26

by | Mar 4, 2021 12:35 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

D23 is celebrating the anniversaries of various Disney parks around the world, with the first heading out to California for the milestone 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure!

What’s Happening:

  • D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Walt Disney Imagineering are excited to team up to celebrate some of the biggest Disney Parks anniversaries in brand-new ways for Disney fans around the globe!
  • Each event will feature a grand gathering of Imagineers who will take us on a journey spanning everything from the park origins and history, to beautiful artwork and storytelling, to plenty of behind-the-scenes stories that will let us meet some of the fascinating people that bring our favorite places to life.
  • “California, here we come,” because the first of these magical milestones D23 will be celebrating is the 20th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort. Hosted by Academy Award nominated director Leslie Iwerks, the journey will begin with President of Walt Disney Imagineering, Bob Weis, going back to the very beginning of the park’s origins as Disneyland’s humble parking lot through opening day and the park’s earliest additions.
  • Next, hear the inside story on the epic reimagining of the park, including exciting additions such as World of Color, Buena Vista Street, Cars Land, Pixar Pier, all the wonderful entertainment and festivals, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!
  • Looking to the future, D23 has assembled some of the creative team behind one of the most eagerly awaited land expansions to the park, Avengers Campus, to give us a peak behind the curtain at the highly anticipated land, and inside the exciting new attraction WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.
  • D23 Members are not going to want to miss this exciting event, which featured an amazing roster of creative talent from Walt Disney Imagineering, including:
    • Steven Davison, Executive Parades & Spectaculars
    • Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive
    • Tom Fitzgerald, Portfolio Creative Executive
    • Roger Gould, Creative Director of Franchise Management and Parks Integration for Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios
    • Lynne Itamura, Executive Interior Design
    • Jeanette Lomboy, Site Portfolio Executive for the Disneyland Resort
    • Kathy Mangum, Retired Imagineering Executive
    • John Mauro, Portfolio Producer
    • Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz, Executive Producer
    • Tracey Noce, Concept Design Director
    • Kevin Rafferty, Executive Creative Director
    • Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director
    • Steve Spiegel, Executive Story Editor
    • Susana Tubert, Creative Director of Live Entertainment at the Disneyland Resort
    • Bob Weis, President of Walt Disney Imagineering
    • Claire Weiss, Creative Director
  • Members can be sure to register on D23.com, where they will be given a unique access code to watch this special panel that will premiere Wednesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT and available until Friday, March 26, at 11:45 p.m. PT.
  • D23 Gold Members are able to request one complimentary access code per membership to view the event.
  • D23 General Members are able to purchase one access code per membership for $10 (plus $1.50 processing fee) to view the event. Upon registration, members will be sent a confirmation email with online viewing instructions, including a personal link and access code.

Important to Remember:

  • D23 Gold Members may reserve one (1) complimentary access code per membership, D23 General Members may purchase one (1) access code per membership; it is only available for a one-time use.
  • All D23 Events are subject to change without notice. Be sure to use one of the recommended browsers below to view the live stream and we encourage you to cast to your TV or computer.
  • Recommended Browsers:
    • Desktop
      • Recommended
        • Chrome v81 and higher
        • Firefox v76 and higher
      • Also Supported
        • Safari v8 and higher for Mac
        • Edge v12 and higher for Windows
        • Chrome v31–v80 for all
    • Mobile
      • Chrome 81 or higher for Android
      • Safari 13 and higher for iOS

The 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure took place on February 8th of this year, and Laughing Place was at the park (as best we could be) and celebrated with coverage you can check out below!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed