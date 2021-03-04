D23 and Walt Disney Imagineering Magical Milestones to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure March 10-26

D23 is celebrating the anniversaries of various Disney parks around the world, with the first heading out to California for the milestone 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure!

What’s Happening:

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and Walt Disney Imagineering are excited to team up to celebrate some of the biggest Disney Parks anniversaries in brand-new ways for Disney fans around the globe!

Each event will feature a grand gathering of Imagineers who will take us on a journey spanning everything from the park origins and history, to beautiful artwork and storytelling, to plenty of behind-the-scenes stories that will let us meet some of the fascinating people that bring our favorite places to life.

“California, here we come,” because the first of these magical milestones D23 will be celebrating is the 20th Anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park Disneyland Resort. Disneyland’

Next, hear the inside story on the epic reimagining of the park, including exciting additions such as World of Color, Buena Vista Street, Cars Land, Pixar Pier, all the wonderful entertainment and festivals, and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Looking to the future, D23 has assembled some of the creative team behind one of the most eagerly awaited land expansions to the park, Avengers Campus, to give us a peak behind the curtain at the highly anticipated land, and inside the exciting new attraction WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

D23 Members are not going to want to miss this exciting event, which featured an amazing roster of creative talent from Walt Disney Imagineering, including: Steven Davison, Executive Parades & Spectaculars Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive Tom Fitzgerald, Portfolio Creative Executive Roger Gould, Creative Director of Franchise Management and Parks Integration for Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios Lynne Itamura, Executive Interior Design Jeanette Lomboy, Site Portfolio Executive for the Disneyland Resort Kathy Mangum, Retired Imagineering Executive John Mauro, Portfolio Producer Jeff Shaver-Moskowitz, Executive Producer Tracey Noce, Concept Design Director Kevin Rafferty, Executive Creative Director Brent Strong, Executive Creative Director Steve Spiegel, Executive Story Editor Susana Tubert, Creative Director of Live Entertainment at the Disneyland Resort Bob Weis, President of Walt Disney Imagineering Claire Weiss, Creative Director

Members can be sure to register on D23.com, where they will be given a unique access code to watch this special panel that will premiere Wednesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT and available until Friday, March 26, at 11:45 p.m. PT.

D23 Gold Members are able to request one complimentary access code per membership to view the event.

D23 General Members are able to purchase one access code per membership for $10 (plus $1.50 processing fee) to view the event. Upon registration, members will be sent a confirmation email with online viewing instructions, including a personal link and access code.

Important to Remember:

D23 Gold Members may reserve one (1) complimentary access code per membership, D23 General Members may purchase one (1) access code per membership; it is only available for a one-time use.

All D23 Events are subject to change without notice. Be sure to use one of the recommended browsers below to view the live stream and we encourage you to cast to your TV or computer.

Recommended Browsers: Desktop Recommended Chrome v81 and higher Firefox v76 and higher Also Supported Safari v8 and higher for Mac Edge v12 and higher for Windows Chrome v31–v80 for all Mobile Chrome 81 or higher for Android Safari 13 and higher for iOS



The 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure took place on February 8th of this year, and Laughing Place was at the park (as best we could be) and celebrated with coverage you can check out below!