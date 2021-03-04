Soccer Show “Futbol Americas” Premieres Exclusively on ESPN+ March 8

ESPN has announced the premiere of a new soccer show, Futbol Americas, on March 8 exclusively on ESPN+.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has announced Futbol Americas , a new show covering the world of soccer with a focus on players from the United States and Mexican national teams through the international and club soccer seasons.

, a new show covering the world of soccer with a focus on players from the United States and Mexican national teams through the international and club soccer seasons. The show will be hosted by former player Herculez Gomez and ESPN reporter Sebastian Salazar and feature special guests each week including an interview with US Men’s National Team player Tyler Adams in the premiere episode.

The show will be exclusively on ESPN+ on Mondays and Thursdays at 6:00 pm ET and available on-demand.

What They’re Saying:

Herculez Gomez, Host : “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be part of Futbol Americas . From Pulisic, to Alphonso Davies, to Raul Jimenez.. MLS to Liga MX, USMNT, and El Tri. Our game, our stars, our way.”

: “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be part of . From Pulisic, to Alphonso Davies, to Raul Jimenez.. MLS to Liga MX, USMNT, and El Tri. Our game, our stars, our way.” Sebastian Salazar, Host: “Soccer has always been my true love, so to be able to host a show where we debate not just the sport I care about most, but the specific players, teams, and issues we are most passionate about is a real dream come true.”

Futbol Americas will premiere on Monday, March 8 only on ESPN+.