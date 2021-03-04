Photo Update: Blizzard Beach Set To Reopen On Sunday with New Policies in Place

Earlier today we were fortunate enough to spend some time at Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World in advance of the reopening of the park on Sunday, March 7th. As we posted earlier to our Twitter account, we were able to spend a moment with the General Manager of the park, who explained some of the new changes, including the mask policy at the water park that varies when compared to the theme parks of Walt Disney World.

Mark Dukes GM of Water Parks for the Walt Disney World Resort talks about safety procedures and the face coverings as they pertain to the reopening of Blizzard Beach. #disneywaterparks pic.twitter.com/DKmsHaEtC5 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 4, 2021

The park overall is the same Blizzard Beach we remember, but now lounge chairs are socially distanced (with signage asking not to move them), as well as other embellishments we’ve seen previously as the theme parks reopened.

When the park reopens, for a deluxe (and even more socially distant) experience, Polar Patios will be available. The rental of these patios also include unlimited towels, a refillable drink mug, fruit-infused water, a universal phone charger, a locker, and comfy seating for up to 10 people. Guests who rent a Polar Patio also have a special food menu exclusive to them, and will be served by a patio attendant.

One interesting thing to note is the new procedure in the Cross Country Creek Lazy River, where new signage has been installed that says guests must be in a tube, and the tube that they should “only take tubes that are upside down with handles submerged.”

When the park reopens, mobile food ordering on the My Disney Experience app will be introduced at all three dining locations at the water park: Lottawata Lodge, AvaLunch, and the Warming Hut. Snack carts like Arctic Expediations, Cooling Hut, IC Expeditions, and the Polar Pub will also be open.

Speaking of the Polar Pub, we were able to get our hands on the Banana Cabana, and the Blue Blizzard Margarita! More for our photos than our own actual refreshment though.

Of course, you can’t have the park reopen without an ample amount of Blizzard Beach merchandise! We were able to spot these goodies outside of the Beach Haus, which will also reopen with the park.