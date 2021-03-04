Saycon Sengbloh Has Been Cast in the ABC Reboot of “The Wonder Years”

Saycon Sengbloh has been cast as the mother in the ABC series reboot of The Wonder Years.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline has reported that Saycon Sengbloh (Scandal, Respect) has been cast as a lead in the ABC reboot of The Wonder Years.
- Sengbloh will play Lillian Williams, the mother in the family who is a full-time accountant, smart, kind, and has a good sense of humor.
About “The Wonder Years”
- Set in the same time frame as the original, this reboot will follow a black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s, and how they made sure it was “The Wonder Years” for themselves too.
- The Wonder Years reboot is being written by Saladin Patterson (Dave) and directed by Fred Savage, who played Kevin Arnold in the original 1980s series.
- Patterson and Savage are also executive producers alongside Lee Daniels (Empire) and Marc Velez, with the co-creator of the original series, Neal Marlens, onboard as a consultant.
- The new series from 20th Television is planned to be a single-camera comedy.