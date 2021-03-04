The Past and Future Collide for Nathan Summers When Marvel Comics’ “Cable #12” Hits Stores in June

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto’s action-packed run on CABLE will reach its explosive climax this June. While the rest of the X-Men gear up for the highly-anticipated Hellfire Gala, young Nathan Summers will have to contend with his grizzled war veteran future self in CABLE #12.
- The past and future of Nathan Summers will finally collide in a game-changing confrontation that will set this iconic character on a new path!
- It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new age for Cable. Don’t miss the final issue of this epic saga when CABLE #12 goes on sale on June 30
What they’re saying:
- Writer Gerry Duggan: “I was grateful to be reunited with Cable in this exciting new era of the X-Men, and even more excited to be reunited with one of my most important collaborators, and friends. Phil Noto and I have wrenched on a lot of comics together, and this one will be immortal because of his sublime work. On your feet, soldiers, we have our most dangerous battle in the final chapter.”