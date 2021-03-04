The Past and Future Collide for Nathan Summers When Marvel Comics’ “Cable #12” Hits Stores in June

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto’s action-packed run on CABLE will reach its explosive climax this June. While the rest of the X-Men gear up for the highly-anticipated Hellfire Gala, young Nathan Summers will have to contend with his grizzled war veteran future self in CABLE #12.

The past and future of Nathan Summers will finally collide in a game-changing confrontation that will set this iconic character on a new path!

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new age for Cable. Don’t miss the final issue of this epic saga when CABLE #12 goes on sale on June 30

