Universal Studios Hollywood Announces “Taste of Universal” Starting March 12

by | Mar 4, 2021 6:47 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced “Taste of Universal,” an outdoor dining and shopping weekend event starting March 12.

What’s Happening:

  • Universal Studios Hollywood announced this morning a new outdoor dining and shopping event in the theme park called “Taste of Universal.”
  • The event will take place during the weekends from Friday to Sunday from noon to 7:00 pm and starts on Friday, March 12.
  • There will be around 70 food options with 30 that are brand new for the event.
  • The event will include the debut of Minion Cafe, a new dining experience located near Despicable Me Minon Mayhem.
  • This will also be the debut for The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash attraction shop.
  • Tickets will include 5 food offerings for adults and 3 for kids, with additional offerings available to purchase.
  • Tickets are on sale now and cost $44 for adults on Fridays, $49 on Saturdays/Sundays, and $25 for kids ages 3-9 with discounts for Universal Annual and Seasonal Pass Members.
  • Although attractions will be closed, Guests will be able to get physically distanced photo ops with characters.

Food and Shop Offerings:

  • Springfield, U.S.A.
    • Krusty Burger, Suds McDuff’s Hot Dog House, the Lard Lad Donut Cart, and Kwik-E-Mart.
  • The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
    • Honeydukes, Ollivanders, Owl Post, Zonko’s Joke Shop, Wiseacre's Wizarding Equipment, Dervish and Banges, Gladrags Wizardwear and Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods, and feast on food favorites, including Three Broomsticks Fish & Chips, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Butterbeer.
Minon Cafe - Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Meatballs

Minon Cafe - Nutella Banana Pudding

  • Minion Cafe
    • Grilled Cheese Sandwiches with Meatballs, Chicken & Bacon Mac and Cheese, and Nutella Banana pudding.
  • Cocina Mexicana
    • Queso Street Tacos, Loaded Nachos all topped with choice of Tinga or Carnita & Birria, Tortilla Cut Chips with Guacamole, Chili Relleno and Elote Corn on the cobb with Lime Crema.
  • Hollywood & Dine
    • Hot Chicken Sandwich, Clam Chowder in a Sourdough Bowl, Personal Pizza with choice of pepperoni or cheese, Brisket Sliders with Caramelized Onions, Korean Hot Dog, and mini funnel cake.
  • City Snack Shop
    • NYC Giant Pretzel, Spicy Pomegranate Glazed Turkey Leg, and the debut of the Crepewich, which features sweet (Banana and Nutella, or Strawberry Chocolate) and savory (club or Spinach and Berry vegetarian) temptations.
