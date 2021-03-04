Virtual Red Carpet For “Raya and the Last Dragon” Leads to Debut of “Lead The Way” Music Video, and Welcoming of Kelly Marie Tran into Disney Voice Family

by | Mar 4, 2021 4:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The countdown is on to the debut of Raya and the Last Dragon theatrically and on Disney+ Premier Access tomorrow, and tonight was the virtual red carpet event that was live streamed across multiple platforms, where we saw the debut of the official music video for “Lead the Way” and the welcoming of Kelly Marie Tran to the Disney Hero Voice family.

What’s Happening:

  • With the debut of the 59th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon mere hours away, a virtual red carpet was held featuring some of the cast and creators behind the film.
  • As the red carpet event came to a close, Raya herself, Kelly Marie Tran, introduced the debut of the official music video for a song from the film, “Lead the Way” performed by Jhene Aiko, and reminded us that the soundtrack is available now.
  • The music video was directed by Carlos Lopez Estrada, who also happened to be a director on Raya and the Last Dragon along with Don Hall. The music video was probably cake for him, since Raya is his first animated film, as he came from a live-action background.

  • While the music video was the big news that came out of the virtual event, there were other moments worth noting, including a “Welcome to the family” montage featuring several other famous Disney voices welcoming Kelly Marie Tran as the latest princess. Jonathan Groff (Kristoff and Sven), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Ming-Na Wen (Mulan), Jodi Benson (Ariel), Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps), and Anika Noni Rose (Tiana) all make an appearance and offer words of advice and encouragement. Paige O’Hara said “To put this in perspective, the year you were born was the year I started recording Beauty and the Beast, so I want you to prepare yourself for a very very long, but very very happy ride filled with wonderful experiences and thousands of children dressing up to look. just. like. YOU.” Anika Nonia Rose told her to keep a journal, because there will be so many memories that she will want to last forever.
  • Arguably the most powerful words came from Ming-Na Wen, saying “That I am so happy that there is another princess warrior in the mix” and concluded the video by saying “Keep representing. We can always use more heroes.”
  • Awkwafina, who was also in attendance on the virtual red carpet said that she was in the virtual waiting room watching Kelly, and got emotional FOR her, even though she couldn’t see the video that Kelly was watching.
  • A recurring theme throughout the red carpet was how the film was made remotely, with Kelly and Awkwafina commenting on how they’ve only met once in passing at D23 a while back, but they’re looking forward to hanging out as soon as they can, which may or may not include a trip to a 7-11.
  • Others who appeared on the virtual red carpet include:
    • Ross Butler (Voice of Spine Chief)
    • Don Hall (Director)
    • Osnat Shurer (Producer)
    • Carlos Lopez Estrada (Director)
    • Qui Nguyen (Writer)
    • Adele Lim (Writer)
    • Sandra Oh (Voice of Virana)
    • Benedict Wong (Voice of Tong)
    • Gemma Chan (Voice of Namaari)
    • Daniel Dae Kim (Voice of Chief Benja)
    • Isaac Wang (Boun)
    • Thalia Tran (Little Noi)
  • The cast discuss the film and its themes as well the landmark moment in time in which the film was made, leading Thalia Tran, who voices a wordless baby in the film, to make some eloquent remarks when she said “[Her friends] are just really excited because we get to be part of this time when movies are coming out with people that look like us,  characters that we can look up to and we get to grow up with them too. Yes, Kelly, you get to be like, our idols, it’s just really incredible to be part of something so monumental and groundbreaking like this.”
  • The comments caused humorous confusion to Daniel Dae Kim, wondering how of the entire cast, she was the most articulate.
  • You can watch the full virtual red carpet stream below, and see Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters where available and on Disney+ Premier Access starting tomorrow.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed